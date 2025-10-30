CYBERJAYA, Malaysia, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Futurise Sdn. Bhd., a company under the Ministry of Finance, released its Impact Report 2024, showcasing a transformative role in shaping Malaysia's future economy through the National Regulatory Sandbox (NRS) and regulatory innovation initiatives.

Guided by its vision to lead the establishment of a regulatory innovation ecosystem, Futurise has strengthened Malaysia's position as a pioneer in agile, future-oriented governance, bridging industry, government, and academia to enable innovation in critical sectors and emerging technologies such as AI, advanced air mobility, healthcare, esports, micromobility, and data protection.

2024 Highlights

National & Global Impact

Futurise was appointed by the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM) as the Secretariat for the Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) Steering Committee, reinforcing Malaysia's ambition to lead in next-generation urban mobility. This initiative is expected to accelerate the safe integration of electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft and drone-based logistics into Malaysia's transport ecosystem.

Through the NRS Labs, Futurise addressed pressing national challenges:

Building Talent and Ecosystems

Futurise continued its advocacy for emerging industries, including drone sports, through initiatives such as AKSADRON (National Drone Sports Academy), which expanded via partnerships with UMPSA. These efforts are strengthening Malaysia's global positioning in drone innovation, talent development, and STEM education.

Internationally, Futurise hosted delegations and study visits from Qatar, France, Brunei, Cambodia, and the Philippines, while engaging in global dialogues such as the Malaysia Aviation Safety Seminar and France-Malaysia Innovation Day.

Looking Forward

The report outlines Futurise's upcoming priorities:

"Our mission is clear: to ensure Malaysia's regulatory frameworks not only keep pace with technology but also set the benchmark for responsible and sustainable growth," said Siti Shafinaz Salim, Acting CEO of Futurise.

About Futurise

Futurise is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Cyberview Sdn Bhd under the Ministry of Finance. It is mandated by the Government of Malaysia to manage the National Regulatory Sandbox, providing public policy advisory and acting as a key enabler of regulatory solutions to expedite innovation and future-proof Malaysia's economy.

