Seoul stocks shed earlier gains and closed almost flat Thursday as the outcome of a highly anticipated US-China summit was unable to ease trade uncertainties. The local currency rose against the greenback.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index gained 5.74 points, or 0.14 percent, to close at 4,086.89.

Trade volume was heavy at 562.3 million shares worth 23.9 trillion won ($16.7 billion). Losers outnumbered gainers 704 to 190.

After opening sharply higher, the KOSPI shed earlier gains as institutions and foreign investors turned net sellers.

"Investors were disappointed by the US-China summit as the two leaders left the venue without any joint statement or a briefing," Lee Kyoung-min, an analyst at Daishin Securities, said.

Following the meeting with Xi, Trump said aboard Air Force One that the United States has agreed to ease tariffs on Chinese goods from 57 percent to 47 percent, in exchange for Beijing doing more to curb the flow of fentanyl ingredients, resuming its purchase of US soybeans and maintaining its exports of rare earths.

"But it was not enough to turn market sentiment around, as uncertainties still remain, including issues surrounding semiconductors and Taiwan," Lee added.

Foreign investors sold a net 117.4 billion won worth of local shares, while institutions dumped a net 837.5 billion won. Retail investors scooped up a net 937 billion won.

Large caps closed mixed.

Market top-cap Samsung Electronics added 3.58 percent to 104,100 won, while its rival SK hynix closed up 1.79 percent to 568,000 won.

Carmakers also finished in positive territory, with local industry leader Hyundai Motor adding 2.71 percent to 265,000 won, and its sister company Kia moving up 0.35 percent to 116,200 won.

Top battery maker LG Energy Solution fell 5.35 percent to 486,500 won, while nuclear power plant builder Doosan Enerbility declined 6.95 percent to 89,700 won.

Top portal operator Naver dipped 3.58 percent to 255,500 won.

The Korean won was quoted at 1,426.5 won against the US dollar at 3:30 p.m., up 5.2 won from the previous session's close. (Yonhap)