Conglomerate promotes Lee Hyung-hee to vice chair, reshapes leadership across telecom, energy, batteries

SK Group on Thursday unveiled a sweeping executive reshuffle as part of efforts to strengthen financial stability and accelerate its transition toward a portfolio driven by artificial intelligence and innovation.

The changes, approved during a morning session of the SK Supex Council, the group’s top decision-making body, reflect a strategy to enhance execution at the affiliate level and prepare for future leadership.

“This round of appointments is intended to address urgent challenges, reinforce on-site decision-making and boost organizational dynamism,” an SK official said.

Key appointments

Lee Hyung-hee, head of the Supex Council’s communication committee, was promoted to vice chair, becoming the first to hold the title since 2021. Yoon Poong-young, former CEO of SK AX, was named president of the Supex Council, tasked with driving synergy and digital innovation among affiliates.

At SK Telecom, Jung Jai-hun, formerly chief governance officer, was appointed CEO, succeeding Ryu Young-sang, who will now head the Supex Council’s AI committee. The telecom unit will also be reorganized into two divisions — one focused on telecommunications and the other on AI — with Han Myung-jin, CEO of SK Square, leading the telecom business.

At SK Inc., Kang Dong-soo, head of portfolio management, was promoted to president, working alongside CEO Jang Yong-ho to reinforce the company’s financial foundation.

At SK On, Lee Yong-wook, CEO of SK Siltron, was named co-CEO with Lee Seok-hee, a move aimed at bolstering leadership in the global batteries market. In the energy sector, Lee Jong-soo was appointed CEO of SK Innovation and SK E&S, where he will oversee liquefied natural gas and clean energy strategies.

In materials and IT units, Kim Jong-woo, formerly at SK Enpulse, became CEO of SKC, while Kim Wan-jong was promoted to lead SK AX and Kim Seong-soo was named CEO of SK Broadband.

Yeum Sung-jin, who previously led corporate relations at the Supex Council, was promoted to head of the communication committee, continuing to shape the group’s external strategy and stakeholder relations.

The reshuffle, one of the most extensive in recent years, signals SK Group’s determination to tighten governance, nurture AI-driven growth and navigate a challenging global business environment with renewed focus and agility.