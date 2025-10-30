Kim Junseo, who will redebut in project group Alpha Drive One early next year, misses out on new album

Wei returned Wednesday evening with a batch of songs resonating comfort and warmth, perfect for a night in.

Titled "Wonderland," Wei's eighth mini album invites their fandom, Rui, to a place where the group says they can "share joy and be together with their fans."

"This album is dedicated to our fandom, Rui, who have supported us through thick and thin. We wanted to express our heartfelt gratitude and our promise to continue this journey together," Jang Daehyeon told reporters during a media showcase held on the same day at Yes24 Live Hall.

Jang further described the album as a "warm, sentimental collection of five beautiful tracks."

"Once you listen to all the songs, I'm sure you will all be hooked," he said, seemingly confident of the new album.

However, member Kim Junseo, who secured eighth place on the second season of Mnet's male audition program "Boys Planet" and a redebut as a member of the project group Alpha Drive One early next year, did not participate in the new album.

"He showed so much support when we showed the choreography and the song, so I told him to listen to the song a lot. We're always cheering each other on," Seokhwa said.

Leading the five-track package is the main track "Home," composed, penned and arranged by Jang.

Jang shared that the song was inspired by the comfort and the sense of belonging you find in someone special — the same feeling you have when you are home.

"When you go through hard or exhausting times, having someone who's always there for you feels like having a home. My fans were like home for me as they gave us unconditional love and support, and continue to do so," Jang explained.

Yonghwa chimed in, saying the bathroom feels like home for him. "After a long, tiring day, the bathroom is where I can relax, unwind and wash away the stress," he laughed.

Other side tracks are "Domino," a high-energy song that talks about going forward and pushing past one's limits; "One In A Million," a track that talks about youthful energy; "Gravity," which is a song about irresistible feelings of love; and "Everglow," which is dedicated to fans.

"The album builds a dramatic emotional arc, so I recommend people listen to the songs in order," Yohan said.

Yonghwa added that the new album would be a multifaceted experience, with something for everyone.

"Fans have different expectations of what they want from the group and each member. The album includes varied songs and concepts, so fans can find something they enjoy, just like how an amusement park has different rides and attractions for different tastes," Yong-hwa said.