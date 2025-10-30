GYEONGJU, North Gyeongsang Province -- A single video changed not only singer Ryssi Avila’s life but also her son’s.

In it, her hair is down, her makeup minimal, and her expression calm. Sitting in her car, she softly sings “Come What May” by Air Supply. Posted in February 2023, the TikTok clip went viral, drawing more than 5.2 million views.

Before that moment, Avila, a single mother, was constantly on the move, performing wherever she could to support her family.

“I used to sing everywhere, at events and corporate shows,” she said. “I worked all day because I’m the breadwinner.”

Now, as a full-time content creator, Avila said she has finally found a way to balance her passion for music with motherhood.

“I stream twice a day, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Then I spend time with my son and take him to school,” she said. “At night, I go back to creating content and livestreaming. It’s nonstop, but I’ve learned to plan ahead and balance everything.”

Her son, Angel, is both her biggest inspiration and her biggest fan.

“He loves watching my livestreams before bed and sometimes sings along with me,” she said.

When asked why she thinks that one karaoke video resonated so deeply, Avila credits authenticity.

“People loved the rawness and the pure emotion,” she said. “That’s how I built a community. I realized people connect most with authenticity."

She also shared why she uses TikTok Live, the platform’s real-time streaming feature.

“It’s dynamic,” she said. “The connections are instant but real. When I perform on TikTok Live, it’s not just me performing for people; it’s me performing with them. It gave me a global space to share my music, build relationships and grow as an artist.”

Avila is currently visiting Korea to take part in a side event of the APEC CEO Summit, invited by TikTok as one of the creators making a positive impact both on and beyond the platform.

“It’s proof that creators with purpose, even from a small corner of the world, can reach global stages,” she said. “I’m proud to show that Filipino creators can inspire not just through talent but through heart and authenticity.”

She noted that the viral video opened doors that allowed her to travel around the world. She has participated in events such as TikTok LIVE Fest in Miami and London, and Community Fest Vietnam.

“For someone who started as a small singer from the Philippines, those moments felt surreal,” she said.

When she first started on TikTok, Avila said her biggest challenge was self-doubt.

“At that time, I thought I needed to be perfect to be accepted. But over time, I learned that being real matters more than being perfect," she said.

"When I started showing up authentically, emotions, flaws, and all, people connected even more. That reminded me that vulnerability is a strength.”

For aspiring creators, her advice is simple: just start.

“Don’t be afraid to put yourself out there,” she said. “Create something. Make a positive change. Make an impact.”