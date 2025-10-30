A film chronicling a full decade of Monsta X will come to cinemas on Dec. 3, Starship Entertainment announced Wednesday.

“Monsta X: Connect X in Cinema” will offer a close view of the group’s “Connect X” concert as well as a sneak peek behind the stage and interviews with the bandmates looking back at their career.

Three days of concerts in Seoul in July marked a reunion for the boy band following three years off, during which five of the six, barring I.M, completed their compulsory military service.

The group's 13th EP, “The X,” was released in September. The six-track set was the first album with participation from all six bandmates in more than four years. It entered the Billboard 200 at No. 31, a first for an album Monsta X had published in Korea.