Sunghoon of Enhypen participated in a Korean broadcaster’s anthem for the 2026 Milano-Cortina Winter Olympics, according to agency Belift Lab on Thursday.

He teamed up with Dynamic Duo to sing “Watch It, Feel It,” which was unveiled the previous day.

Before debuting as a member of the group, he was a reserve athlete for Korea’s figure skating national team. In May, he was chosen as an ambassador for the Korean Sport & Olympic Committee.

Seperately, Enhypen concluded its world tour “Walk the Line” with three shows in Seoul last week. The yearlong tour was its biggest concert series yet, spanning 19 cities for 32 shows and drawing about 676,000 fans. The band celebrates its fifth debut anniversary next month.