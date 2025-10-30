Ecount, a South Korean provider of cloud-based enterprise resource planning software, announced on Thursday that it is integrating artificial intelligence into its ERP system to enhance work efficiency and user convenience.

Amid the growing demand for conversational AI such as ChatGPT and Google Gemini across industries, Ecount said ERP systems are also evolving into intelligent work platforms powered by AI.

Ecount has been operating its “Ask AI” feature within its ERP system since April, which provides instant answers to user questions within the program. Trained on 100,000 customer inquiries collected throughout 2024 and 2,500 frequently-asked-question videos, the system delivers accurate and real-time responses, reducing the need for phone consultations or online inquiries.

Ecount plans to introduce four additional AI features — AI Summarization, Editor AI Tools, STT (Speech-to-Text) and Smart Search — in November to automate document creation and streamline information retrieval within the ERP system, helping to further ease users’ workloads.

AI Summarization will extract key points from documents such as meeting minutes and notices, while Editor AI Tools will support sentence correction, summarization, and translation directly within posts. Speech-to-Text will automatically transcribe attached audio files into text, and Smart Search will learn from ERP bulletin board data to locate relevant documents and generate AI-based responses.

“By integrating AI technology into the ERP and automating repetitive tasks, we will innovate the user experience and maximize corporate productivity,” a company official said.