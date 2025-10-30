Doyoung and Jungwoo of NCT will begin their mandatory military service on Dec. 8, label SM Entertainment announced Thursday.

After a basic training camp, Doyoung will serve as an active member of the army, and Jungwoo, having received an acceptance notification the previous day, will join the army's marching band.

Doyoung’s older brother, actor Gong Myung, had said that the idol will enlist by the end of this year in a variety show aired earlier this week.

The two, as members of subunit NCT127, toured 15 cities in eight countries in the first half of this year for “The Momentum.” Doyoung held an encore show for his solo Asia tour on Oct. 9-11.

Currently, two members of NCT are enlisted. Taeyong and Jaehyun are members of marching bands for the Navy and Korea Military Academy and will be discharged in December and May, respectively.