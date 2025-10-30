SK Telecom Co., South Korea' leading mobile carrier, said Thursday its third-quarter earnings swung to a net deficit from a year earlier due mainly to massive compensation costs following a data breach that affected its entire 25 million-user base.

It posted a net loss of 166.7 billion won ($117.1 million) for the July-September period, compared with a profit of 280.2 billion won a year earlier, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The loss was 33.3 percent higher than the average estimate, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.

Operating profit plunged 90.9 percent on-year to 48.4 billion won from 533.3 billion won. Its sales fell 12.2 percent to 3.97 trillion won.

SK Telecom attributed the net loss to a 500 billion-won customer compensation program that included mobile rate cuts, additional data offers and discount coupons starting in August.

In April, the company reported a large-scale cyberattack on its main servers, during which universal subscriber identity module data was potentially compromised.

In response, it offered to replace the USIM chips of all 25 million users while suspending new subscription services for two months.

In June, it unveiled a comprehensive compensation package and cybersecurity investment plan worth more than 1 trillion won in total. (Yonhap)