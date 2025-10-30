President Lee Jae Myung is set to hold summit talks with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on Thursday to discuss cooperation in the economy, security and advanced technologies, the presidential office said.

Carney is making an official visit to South Korea to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit and other related events in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang Province.

"The two leaders are expected to have in-depth discussions on issues of mutual interests, including security and defense, economic security, energy supply chains, artificial intelligence, critical minerals, cultural and people-to-people exchanges," the office said in a release.

The meeting will mark their second summit following their talks in Canada on the sidelines of the Group of Seven summit in June, days after Lee took office.

Following the talks, Carney is scheduled to tour Hanwha Ocean's shipyard in nearby Geoje, accompanied by Prime Minister Kim Min-seok, the office said.

Hanwha Ocean has been competing with Thyssen Krupp Marine Systems of Germany to win Canada's submarine acquisition program. (Yonhap)