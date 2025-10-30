Japan's new Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi is set to arrive in South Korea on Thursday for a much-awaited summit meeting with President Lee Jae Myung on the margins of an Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation gathering in the southeastern city of Gyeongju.

Takaichi's visit comes amid rising uncertainty in Seoul-Tokyo relations following her election as Japan's first female leader, who is widely known for her hawkish stance on past history issues stemming from Japan's 1910-45 colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula.

The summit, expected later Thursday, will mark the leaders' first in-person summit since Takaichi took office last week.

It will be closely watched as the talks will serve as a key barometer for the future of the two neighbors' relations, which had improved significantly under her two predecessors. The summit also draws keen attention over whether the two leaders will reaffirm efforts for trilateral cooperation with the United States to discuss shared concerns, including North Korea.

Takaichi has described South Korea as a key partner and expressed her fondness for Korean seaweed and dramas during a press conference on the day of her inauguration, in what was seen as a move to ease Seoul's concerns.

She also refrained from visiting the controversial Yasukuni Shrine, which honors war criminals and has long drawn criticism from South Korea and China for glorifying Japan's militaristic past. Instead, she sent an offering to Yasukuni during the recent fall festival just ahead of her election.

Lee was quick to offer a congratulatory message on Takaichi's election, expressing hope for further strengthening "future-oriented, mutually beneficial cooperation" between the two nations.

During her three-day visit, Takaichi will also attend the main APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting, slated for Friday and Saturday, to discuss issues related to trade and investment as well as emerging challenges, such as artificial intelligence and demographic changes, according to Japan's foreign ministry.

She plans to hold summit talks with other world leaders to exchange views on bilateral ties, it added.

Takaichi, who also maintains a hard-line stance on China, is arranging her first summit meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the gathering on Friday, Japan's Kyodo News reported Wednesday, citing government officials. (Yonhap)