Former President Yoon Suk Yeol will appear in his insurrection trial slated for later this week, his lawyers said Wednesday, in what would mark the ousted president's first attendance at the proceedings in about four months.

"Former president Yoon will attend the insurrection trial on Thursday," his lawyers said.

Yoon has not appeared at the trial since he was placed under arrest for a second time in July. He is being tried on charges of leading an insurrection and abusing his power through his failed imposition of martial law in December.

The former president, however, attended the first hearing of another trial on martial law-related charges in September, as well as a separate hearing on his request for bail.

Kwak Jong-keun, the former chief of the Army Special Warfare Command, is set to testify at Thursday's hearing. Kwak has claimed that he received orders from Yoon to drag out lawmakers from the National Assembly during the short-lived martial law imposition.

Meanwhile, Yoon's lawyers have requested for the Constitutional Court to review the mandatory broadcast of his trial, citing an infringement of his rights to a fair trial, sources said. He has previously sought Constitutional Court reviews on two separate occasions related to his insurrection charges. (Yonhap)