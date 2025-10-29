GYEONGJU South Korean business leaders, including Samsung Electronics Co. Chairman Lee Jae-yong, are expected to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the upcoming Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit later this week, industry sources said Wednesday.

President Xi is set to visit South Korea from Thursday to Saturday to attend the APEC summit to be held in the southeastern city of Gyeongju, marking his first visit to the country in 11 years.

During the trip, he is expected to host a meeting with business figures and government officials from both countries, according to the sources.

SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won, Hyundai Motor Group Chair Euisun Chung and LG Group Chairman Koo Kwang-mo are among the South Korean business leaders anticipated to attend the event.

Zeng Yuqun, chairman of Chinese battery manufacturer CATL and Li Fanrong, chairman of China's state-run chemical giant Sinochem Holdings are likely to represent the Chinese side.

Industry insiders expect the meeting to serve as a turning point in South Korea-China economic relations, which have been relatively strained in recent years.

Discussions on restoring bilateral supply chains in the semiconductor, battery and electric vehicle sectors are expected to be key agenda items. (Yonhap)