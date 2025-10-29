When US President Donald Trump landed in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang Province, so did the full force of the presidential security, from the Marine One to the armored limousine known as "the Beast."

Trump flew in from Japan on Wednesday morning as part of his Asia tour to hold a series of bilateral talks with South Korea and China, and to attend the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation CEO Summit, taking place in the historic city.

Marine One, operated by the US Marine Corps, is typically used for short-distance travel within the country. The Sikorsky aircraft, adopted last year, can fly up to 800 kilometers at a maximum speed of 270 kilometers per hour, according to local media.

For the president’s safety, the helicopter is reportedly equipped with protection against a nuclear electromagnetic pulse, a burst of electromagnetic radiation generated by a nuclear explosion.

The Beast, the armored Cadillac that Trump used to travel to the CEO Summit after landing in Gyeongju, is designed with extensive protective features, though most details remain classified. Its doors are more than 20 centimeters thick, and its windows are bulletproof.

To prepare for biochemical or radiological attacks, the vehicle is equipped with a fully sealed cabin and its own oxygen supply system. Even if a tire is damaged, the car can continue driving for a long distance and is also equipped with a night vision system.