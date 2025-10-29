As US President Donald Trump arrived in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang Province, to join world leaders gathered for for the APEC summit, the host city's downtown turned into a site of political tension Wednesday, with dual rallies welcoming and protesting his visit unfolding simultaneously under tight police watch.

The International People’s Action Committee Against APEC held a press conference near Guhwang Bridge, condemning the summit as “Trump’s one-man show” and accusing the US president of “exploiting ordinary people’s lives and economies through tariff imperialism.”

Progressive civic groups, including members of the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions, planned to join an afternoon rally near the old Gyeongju Station with some 3,000 participants.

The minor Justice Party's leader Kwon Young-guk denounced Trump’s “predatory tariff policies,” saying they “plunge the global trade order into chaos” and represent “US imperialism forcing inequality through economic coercion.”

Participants shouted slogans such as “No to APEC for the 1 percent” and “We reject Trump’s visit,” while foreign activists joined with chants of “Hands off Asia” and “No kings, no Trump.” The organizers plan to continue their rallies in Gyeongju and Seoul through Saturday.

Meanwhile, conservative groups staged counterprotests in support of Trump’s visit and called for the return of former President Yoon Suk Yeol.

The right-leaning Freedom University group held a march from the Silla Bell Pavilion to Hwangridan-gil, asserting that the event was not anti-China, but condemning the no-visa policy for Chinese visitors and voicing support to strengthen the US-Korea-Japan alliance. The host expected some 1,000 participants.

Police said 27 demonstrations had been registered in the Gyeongju area during the summit period. Over 19,000 officers, 181 motorcycles and 156 patrol cars were deployed across key sites, including major tourist areas, all designated as “special security zones.” Authorities also said they were prepared to respond swiftly to unannounced protests.