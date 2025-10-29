Hanwha is ramping up its entry into the US market by partnering with HavocAI, a US-based company specializing in autonomous maritime systems.

The two sides held a meeting to review their technological capabilities ahead of signing a strategic partnership on autonomous navigation and remote operation technologies for uncrewed maritime systems, Hanwha said Wednesday.

HavocAI CEO Paul Lwin and his research team on Tuesday visited Hanwha Ocean’s shipyard in Geoje, South Gyeongsang Province, where they observed Hanwha’s shipbuilding and marine systems capabilities. The American side also demonstrated remote control of HavocAI’s uncrewed surface vehicle located off the coast of Hawaii, operated in real time from Geoje.

Following its acquisition of Philly Shipyard last year, Hanwha Group has continued expanding its presence in the US market, led by its key affiliates Hanwha Ocean and Hanwha Systems.

Through the expected partnership with HavocAI, Hanwha aims to integrate Hanwha Ocean’s naval shipbuilding expertise and Hanwha Systems’ advanced system integration technologies — including its combat management system, engineering control system and condition-based maintenance system — with HavocAI’s cutting-edge autonomous navigation software.

Hanwha also plans to jointly develop a scalable autonomous navigation system applicable to both defense and commercial vessels, while enhancing operational efficiency and reducing maintenance costs.

“By combining Hanwha Group’s naval systems expertise with HavocAI’s autonomy technology, we can extend the operational life and value of existing vessels while enabling faster deployment of new unmanned systems,” HavocAI CEO Paul Lwin said.

“(By) leveraging Hanwha Systems’ maritime-integration capabilities and the synergies of Hanwha’s affiliated companies, we will work closely with HavocAI to achieve tangible progress in entering the global market for autonomous maritime systems,” added Ryu Moon-ghee, head of the naval business division at Hanwha Systems.