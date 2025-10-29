Madangnori performed by theater company Michoo is returning to the National Theater of Korea’s year-end madangnori series, offering a joyful Korean-style celebration to bid farewell to the old year and welcome the new.

Directed by Sohn Jin-chaek, with music by Park Bum-hoon, choreography by Guk Su-ho and traditional performance direction by Kim Seong-nyeo -- the original creative team that defined the golden age of madangnori in the 1980s -- the new production “Madangnori Hong Gildong” reimagines the legendary folk hero for 2025. The show runs from Nov. 28 to Jan. 31 at the Haneul Round Theater.

Since its revival in 2014 with "Madangnori Simcheong," the National Theater’s madangnori series has become one of its most successful brands, attracting over 230,000 theatergoers with productions such as "Chunhyang" (2015), "Nolbo" (2016), "Chunpung" (2018-2020) and last year’s 10th anniversary production “Assorted Madangnori.” These works have brought to life beloved characters from traditional folktales -- from the filial daughter Sim Cheong and the romantic heroine Chunhyang to Nolbo, the infamous antagonist and brother of Heungbo.

“Madangnori,” a term coined by Sohn in 1981 from the words madang (yard) and nori (play), is a vibrant form of outdoor theater that thrives on audience participation, bringing traditional Korean classics to life through satire and humor. Sohn’s theater company, Michoo, has staged more than 3,000 performances over the past three decades, touring nationwide.

The latest version revives Michoo’s "Hong Gildong" from 2000 and draws on the classic 17th-century novel "The Story of Hong Gildong" (1612), the tale of a folk hero who defies rigid class hierarchies. The illegitimate son of a nobleman and his concubine, Hong uses his extraordinary intelligence and supernatural powers to fight injustice and steal from corrupt aristocrats.

“We decided to revisit Hong Gildong because so many realities in Korea today feel stifling,” said Sohn at a press conference on Wednesday. “In the past, Hong broke through the barriers of social class. Today, he represents those who challenge the walls of inequality, ideology and wealth.”

Audiences can also expect a dynamic spectacle. The hero’s exploits with his bandits unfold through aerial performances, acrobatics, magic and dance movements inspired by the Korean martial arts taekwondo and takgyeon.

Two female pansori singers -- Lee So-yeon of the National Changgeuk Company and Kim Yul-hee of the traditional music group Baraji -- alternate in the role of Hong.

Sohn said that having women take on the traditionally male role adds depth, and makes the character feel more relatable to audiences, noting that actor Kim Seong-nyeo had famously played Hong in earlier madangnori productions.

Audience participation -- a hallmark of madangnori -- ranges from pre-show rituals offering traditional taffy (yeot) to New Year’s blessings and post-show dancing, inviting spectators to join the fun and celebrate together.