Hoping to reach wider audience, Hybe's first Japanese idol group releases first Korean album, 'Back to Life'

With the ambition to achieve global stardom, Hybe's first Japanese idol group &Team developed under Korea's K-pop production system, made its Korean debut on Tuesday evening at the home of K-pop.

The nine-member multinational group comprises seven Japanese members, one Korean member and one Taiwanese member, all selected through the competition shows "I-Land" and "&Audition — The Howling."

Members K, Nicholas, EJ and Taki competed in "I-Land," a 2020 program co-organized by local music cable channel Mnet and Hybe. Fuma, Yuma, Jo, Harua and Maki were later chosen through "&Audition — The Howling," a Nippon TV program co-produced by the channel, Hybe Labels Japan and Hulu Japan, which aired in 2022.

"I am so thankful to be back where my dreams first began. We are lucky to be debuting in Korea as a nine-member group. We've worked hard to share as many great performances and songs as we can. We'd truly appreciate your continued support," Nicholas told reporters during a media showcase held at Blue Square Hall on Tuesday.

"Since we are debuting at the heart of K-pop, many people will be watching our debut. I'm a little worried about the language barrier, but I will try my best to show the sides of myself that I haven't revealed before," Taki said.

The multinational group's first Korean EP, "Back to Life," symbolizes &Team's drive to keep moving forward and reach global audiences as well as its readiness to take on new challenges.

The album reflects the past three years, Maki explained, highlighting both the teamwork the group has built since its debut and the members' personal growth and maturity.

"For &Team, the Korean debut marks a significant milestone in our musical career and an important step in our journey as we strive to grow, gain more recognition and become even more successful as artists," Maki explained.

The title track is an energetic fusion of rock and hip-hop. The lyrics reflect the nine members' determination to pursue greater success and their fearless spirit in achieving it.

Other tracks are "Lunatic," a song that talks about how the group aims to turn every opportunity into a leap forward, love song "Mismatch," dance track "Rush," rock ballad "Heartbreak Time Machine" and the ballad, "Who am I."

Jo expressed hopes of winning on a Korean music show with the Korean album.

Following their Korean debut, &TEAM aims to reach even greater heights and expand globally.

"I hope &Team can go on a world tour and meet fans in various countries. And on a personal note, I wish to perform at Lollapalooza one day," Maki said.