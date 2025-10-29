Park expected to convey the annual music extravaganza's message about embracing one's true self

Actor Park Bo-gum will host the first day of the 2025 Mnet Asian Music Awards, according to CJ ENM on Wednesday.

The 2025 MAMA will be held Nov. 28-29 at the newly opened 50,000-capacity Kai Tak Stadium in Hong Kong, featuring spectacular stage productions and world-class performances.

Now in its 26th year, the awards ceremony has adopted the theme "uh-heung," a Korean expression meaning fun or excitement, to symbolize K-pop's ambition to spread positive energy globally and to evolve the annual event into a global K-pop festival.

Park is expected to convey the annual music extravaganza's message about embracing one's true self and living confidently amid different cultures, races and backgrounds.

The actor first hosted MAMA in 2017 and continued to do so in 2018 and 2019. He returned as a host from 2022 to 2024. Over the years, he has been part of the award show's major milestones — its historic US debut last year and the event at Japan's three major domes: Nagoya, Osaka and Tokyo Dome.

The host for the second day will be announced later.

The music ceremony is returning to Hong Kong this year, the city that served as its main host from 2012 to 2018, to celebrate the 30th anniversary of music channel Mnet.