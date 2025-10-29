Woori Financial Group Chair Yim Jong-yong on Monday met with Ilan Goldfajn, president of the Inter-American Development Bank, at the group’s headquarters in central Seoul to discuss cooperation in global and sustainable finance.

Goldfajn’s visit to Seoul marked the 20th anniversary of Korea’s accession to the IDB, with Woori being the only domestic financial institution to hold an official meeting with him during the trip.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed three main agendas for cooperation: ESG and green finance, participation in the Trade Finance Facilitation Program, and support for Woori’s business expansion in Central and South America.

The IDB proposed Woori’s participation in the B-Loan joint lending program for infrastructure and green finance projects in the region. Woori said it would consider developing this initiative as a model for its entry into environmental, social and governance finance.

The two sides also explored ways to strengthen trade finance between Korea and Latin America through the TFFP, which provides IDB-backed guarantees.

Following the meeting, Woori noted that the group plans to establish a task force with the IDB.

“Woori Financial Group is a trusted and leading partner in the Asian financial market. We look forward to collaborating in ESG, investment banking, and global finance by leveraging IDB’s expertise and network,” IDB President Goldfajn said.

“The IDB is a key partner in expanding our global cooperation network, especially across Central and South America. We will continue to deepen collaboration with the IDB across multiple areas,” Woori Chair Yim said.