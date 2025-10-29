McDonald’s Korea said Tuesday it is sending its restaurant managers to Taiwan on an overseas training program to help them gain international experience and cultural exposure.

The eight-week program, running from Wednesday through the end of December, is part of the company’s broader efforts to foster employee development.

Described by the company as a “workation,” the initiative blends work and vacation, aiming to help participants broaden their global perspectives and sharpen their professional skills through firsthand experience with new operational systems and workplace cultures at McDonald’s overseas locations.

“McDonald’s is dedicated to helping employees take charge of their own growth,” a company official said. “This year’s Taiwan-bound program lets participants take the lead, from choosing housing to planning daily schedules, encouraging them to strengthen their leadership and broaden their outlook.”

Four managers were selected through a recruitment and interview process held over the summer and will begin work at McDonald’s restaurants in Taiwan capital Taipei later this month. The company will cover expenses including airfare, lodging, travel insurance and a portion of living costs.