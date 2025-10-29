Le Sserafim made a chart-topping debut on the Oricon Daily Single Ranking with “Spaghetti,” said agency Source Music on Wednesday, citing the latest chart.

The group of five has hit the chart at No. 1 twice this year, after doing so with its fourth single in Japan, “Different,” in June.

The group will be able to thank its fans in Japan during its encore concert for the "Easy Crazy Hot" tour in Tokyo next month. Le Sserafim is also set to make its debut at Tokyo Dome on Nov. 18-19.

The single album's title track amassed over 2.7 million plays on Spotify in one day and claimed the No. 22 spot on its Daily Top Songs Global chart, the highest spot achieved by the group. It topped the iTunes Top Songs chart in 55 regions as well, hitting a career-high.