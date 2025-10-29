WEi brought out a new album after about nine months with Kim Yohan back on the team, WE Entertainment said Wednesday.

The boy band releases its eighth EP, “Wonderland,” inviting everyone to have fun without worries and to enjoy the music.

The mini album consists of five tracks including lead single “Home,” which Jang Daehyun participated in writing and arranging.

Kim Yohan, who could not join the band’s promotion for the previous set, “The Feelings,” while shooting a TV drama, rejoined the group. Kim Junseo, however, will be missing out on the new EP as he has been part of Mnet K-pop competition “Boys2Planet” and is to be part of project group Alpha Drive One for the time being.

WEi will also perform two standalone concerts in Japan next month, in Osaka and Saitama.