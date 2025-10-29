German automaker to roll out up to 40 new models through 2027

Mercedes-Benz is revamping its key production sites in Europe -- the Bremen plant in Germany and the Kecskemet plant in Hungary -- as the German automaker plans to launch up to 40 new models through 2027 under its “Next Level Production” strategy.

“’Next Level Production’ has significantly increased the flexibility, efficiency, and resilience of our global production network,” said Jorg Burzer, a board member of Mercedes-Benz Group AG.

“With the extensive conversion of our vehicle plants, we have successfully set the course for the future production portfolio in the core and top-end segments.”

The Bremen site is expected to begin producing the new GLC, an all-electric sport utility vehicle, in the first quarter of next year. The new GLC will be produced on the same line as the Mercedes-Benz EQE, an electric sedan, and the GLC with an internal combustion engine as well as a hybrid powertrain, showcasing the brand’s flexibility and efficiency.

“The fact that the Bremen plant is producing the all-electric GLC, the first Core model of the new architecture, is also a clear commitment to Germany as an industrial location,” said Burzer.

The Kecskemet plant will be in charge of rolling out the new electric C-Class, with production scheduled to begin in the second quarter of next year.

To upgrade the European plants, Mercedes-Benz has committed more than $2.3 billion. The automaker said it applied digital twin technology to simulate the production process to swiftly carry out the extensive new construction and conversion measures at the plants without disrupting ongoing operations.

With the introduction of the digital-based production ecosystem named Mercedes-Benz Operation 360, or MO360, the automaker has enhanced efficiency by enabling plants to produce internal combustion engine models, hybrids and EVs on the same line. The company expects to reduce production costs by over 10 percent through 2027 using the MO360.

Mercedes-Benz is also emphasizing sustainability in its Next Level Production strategy. The company’s plants around the world have been operating on a carbon-neutral basis since 2022. It has set the goal of increasing the proportion of renewable energy to over 70 percent in its total energy usage in production by 2030.