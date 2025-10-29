US President Donald Trump indicated Wednesday that he may soon return to Asia to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, Reuters reported.

Trump made the remark to reporters aboard Air Force One en route from Tokyo to Busan, where he is scheduled to begin a two-day state visit to South Korea.

He also downplayed North Korea's latest missile launches Tuesday, according to the Associated Press.

"He's been launching missiles for decades, right?" Trump was quoted as saying, apparently referring to Kim.

Trump reiterated his wish to meet again with the North Korean leader, saying they "had a really good understanding of each other."

The two leaders met three times during Trump's first term to try to reach a deal on North Korea's denuclearization.

The talks broke down, however, due to differences over how they would match North Korea's denuclearization steps with US concessions, including sanctions relief. (Yonhap)