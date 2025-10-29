The Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation CEO Summit, a business-centric gathering running parallel to the annual APEC forum's leader's summit, officially commenced Wednesday to explore pivotal issues ranging from artificial intelligence and energy transition to Korean soft power.

The summit, hosted by the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry, is scheduled to run through Friday under the official theme "Bridge, Business, Beyond," opening an international stage for deep-dive discussions on pending global issues and exploration of cooperation opportunities for global business tycoons.

Key attendees of the event include AI chip giant Nvidia's Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang, Amazon Web Services CEO Matt Garman, Google's Chief Marketing Officer for Asia Pacific Simon Kahn, Citigroup CEO Jane Fraser and Johnson Samsung Electronics Co. Chairman Lee Jae-yong; Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair Euisun Chung; and LG Group Chairman Koo Kwang-mo are scheduled to make appearances.

The summit will also feature an array of special addresses by leaders of APEC member economies, including US President Donald Trump, Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, Vietnamese President Luong Cuong, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, according to the KCCI.

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung also delivered a special address on Korea's vision for advanced industries and sustainable growth at the opening ceremony of the event, held at the Gyeongju Arts Center in Gyeongju, the host city of this year's APEC gathering.

"The global economy is now going through a massive wave of transformation and we are facing many challenges at this point, like the supply chain shift, competition for AI technologies, digital transformation and climate crisis," KCCI chair Chey said in his opening remarks.

"This year's APEC summit will be where we discuss solutions to these challenges," he added.

The KCCI said this year's summit marks the largest APEC business gathering ever, with the participation of some 1,700 global business figures.

"We hope this summit will serve as a turning point for the AI and advanced industries, fostering exchanges of experience and technologies between different countries," said Park Il-jun, executive vice chairman of the KCCI.

On Wednesday, nine sessions on the global economy, AI, finance, carbon neutrality and cultural industry are set to take place.

In the culture-focused session later in the day, RM, rapper and singer of K-pop megagroup BTS, will deliver a special keynote spotlighting the soft power of Korean culture.

On Thursday, six sessions on supply chains, semiconductors, digital health and hydrogen are scheduled, including one on the global economic outlook, led by the International Monetary Fund chief Kristalina Georgieva.

On Friday, five sessions, including those related to data centers, health care and the energy transition, are scheduled, with Nvidia CEO Huang set to wrap up the three-day event with his special speech on the outlook of the AI industry.

"Korea, known for its innovation and dynamic economy, is the ideal setting for this year's discussions on pivotal issues such as energy transition, digital and AI transformation, trade and biotechnology," said KCCI chief Chey in a welcome message.

"As the APEC region faces a pivotal moment amid geopolitical shifts and industry transitions, we will explore together ways to foster sustainable growth and unlock future prosperity," he added.

The KCCI estimated that this year's APEC summit would generate an economic value of 7.4 trillion won ($5.14 billion) and help create 22,000 jobs. (Yonhap)