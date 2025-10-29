South Korea's science ministry said Wednesday it will sign an agreement with the United States to broaden cooperation in the science sector on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation gathering under way in the southeastern city of Gyeongju.

The Technology Prosperity Deal, to be signed by Science Minister Bae Kyung-hoon and Michael Kratsios, head of Washington's Office of Science and Technology Policy, later in the day, centers on expanding "omnidirectional" cooperation in science, according to the Ministry of Science and ICT.

The ministry said the agreement comes amid the growing importance of emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence, quantum and synthetic biology.

"Through this cooperation, we aim to jointly seek prosperity for future generations, enhance the quality of life for people in both countries, and further elevate the alliance between South Korea and the US," it said.

In detail, the two countries agreed to speed up efforts to utilize and innovate AI technology for the development of various industries.

Seoul and Washington will jointly develop policy frameworks and work to establish a shared AI ecosystem in Asia and other regions.

The two countries will also join hands in the exports of reliable AI technology while promoting safe AI-driven innovation.

The science ministry said South Korea and the United States will further bolster cooperation in next-generation communications, pharmaceutical supply chains, quantum innovation and space exploration.

"The memorandum of understanding is a symbol of cooperation for the prosperity of future generations, just as its title suggests," Bae said.

Bae added that South Korea hopes to further expand exchanges with the US in the science sector, building on previous agreements, including Seoul's partnership with OpenAI.

Earlier this month, President Lee Jae Myung met with OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and discussed ways to expand partnerships in AI, as South Korea seeks to become an AI hub in Asia. (Yonhap)