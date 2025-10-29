Babymonster surpassed 100 million views on YouTube for its performance video for “We Go Up,” YG Entertainment announced Tuesday.

The dance video reached the milestone in 14 days to become the group’s 13th video to hit the same mark, on the heels of the music video for the same single doing so the previous week, only 13 days from its release.

“We Go Up” is the main track from the seven-member act’s second EP of the same title. The mini album came out on Oct. 10 and landed atop a series of music charts at home and abroad, including Oricon’s Daily Album Ranking and iTunes Worldwide Albums Chart.

From Nov. 15, the group will begin touring six cities in Asia — four in Japan as well as Bangkok and Taipei, Taiwan — for its fan concert tour, “Love Monsters.”