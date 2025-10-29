President Lee Jae Myung said Wednesday that South Korea will play a leading role in advancing multilateral cooperation among members of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation to address multiple challenges over rising protectionism.

"At a time when protectionism and policies focused on national interests are resurging and when immediate survival is the foremost concern, talk of cooperation, mutual growth and inclusive development may sound hollow," Lee said at the opening ceremony of the APEC CEO Summit in Gyeongju.

"As the APEC chair, the Republic of Korea aims to lead the path of multilateral cooperation to confront these crises," he added, emphasizing the importance of supply chain cooperation. The Republic of Korea is South Korea's official name.

Under this year's theme of "Building a Sustainable Tomorrow," Lee called for cooperation among 21 member economies to promote innovation, particularly in artificial intelligence.

He noted that South Korea has led discussions on AI technology and standards at recent APEC ministerial meetings and is working to establish the so-called AI Highway, a cross-sectoral infrastructure and ecosystem for AI, along with legal frameworks to ensure the responsible use of the technology.

"During the upcoming summit, we will propose an AI initiative, hoping that the vision of 'AI for All' can take root as the new normal within APEC," he said.

Lee also pledged South Korea will expand support for younger generations across the Asia-Pacific by sharing its development experience with other member economies.

In August, South Korea contributed $1 million to an APEC fund for future generations, which supports projects that provide more opportunities for young people. (Yonhap)