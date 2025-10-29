The presidential office is neither optimistic nor pessimistic about reaching a deal in tariff negotiations with the United States on Wednesday as President Lee Jae Myung is set to meet with US President Donald Trump, a senior presidential official said.

Lee Kyu-youn, senior secretary for public relations and communication, made the remarks at a radio program as the two leaders are set to hold a summit in the southeastern city of Gyeongju on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation gathering.

"It is still a situation where (one) can neither be optimistic nor pessimistic," Lee said. "There are pros for a deal quickly being made as well as for not being made. The issue is what will be reached."

South Korea and the United States have been negotiating key details over Seoul's $350 billion investment pledge made as part of a framework bilateral trade deal reached in July.

Regarding a possible top-down approach to the negotiations by the two leaders, the official left the possibility open if the negotiation results fit under Seoul's principle to prioritize national interests.

Meanwhile, Lee said he does not have knowledge about any "certain signs or activities" for a possible meeting between Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un when the US president visits South Korea.

Trump earlier said he would be open to meeting Kim during his stay in the South in a renewed show of his willingness to resume diplomacy with the reclusive leader. (Yonhap)