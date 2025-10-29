Security forces were on heightened alert as US President Donald Trump was set to arrive in Gyeongju on Wednesday for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation gathering.

Trump is expected to arrive at Gimhae International Airport in the southern city of Busan and fly to Gyeongju aboard Marine One, his presidential helicopter.

Police and security officers have sealed off a heliport located close to the Hilton Hotel near the summit venue, where he is expected to stay.

Trump is likely to transfer to his presidential state car, nicknamed the Beast, after getting off Marine One, though the detailed route of Trump has not been disclosed for security reasons.

On Sunday, two Chinook helicopters and a small helicopter believed to be used for escort carried out takeoff and landing drills. Two Marine One helicopters were also spotted by residents living near Pohang Gyeongju Airport.

Police patrol cars, fire trucks and ambulances conducted drills around the heliport until the eve of Trump's arrival, while around 30 police officers thoroughly inspected open fields nearby to prepare for any possible emergency.

Security has been tightened to the highest levels around the Bomun Tourist Complex, where the summit will be held, as well as the APEC CEO Summit Hall, as foreign delegations continued to arrive in Gyeongju this day.

Police have also stepped up preparations against protests by labor and civic groups who are planning to stage anti-US and anti-Japan rallies. (Yonhap)