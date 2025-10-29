South Korea and the United States are expected to sign a deal Wednesday to boost cooperation in advanced technologies, including artificial intelligence, quantum computing and 6G, according to a report by Bloomberg.

The signing will take place as President Lee Jae Myung and US President Donald Trump will meet for talks later in the day in Gyeongju on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation gathering.

Under the agreement, the two countries will make efforts to strengthen export controls for AI and reduce regulatory burdens for companies to make it easier to store and use data in different geographic locations, Bloomberg reported, citing an unnamed US official.

The deal -- set to be signed by Michael Kratsios, director of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy -- also seeks to improve biotechnology and pharmaceutical supply chains, protect advances in quantum technology, and promote space and 6G partnerships, it said.

"The Trump administration is redefining American technological leadership by driving bilateral collaborative partnerships with allies like Korea," Kratsios said in a statement, according to Bloomberg.

The deal would follow similar agreements on technology cooperation the US signed earlier with Japan and Britain, it said. (Yonhap)