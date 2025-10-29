South Korean shares opened higher Wednesday, tracking gains on Wall Street amid the growing optimism over the artificial intelligence sector.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index rose 0.48 percent, or 19.16 points, to 4,029.57 in the first 15 minutes of trading.

Overnight, the three major US indexes closed at record highs, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite rising 0.8 percent and the S&P 500 advancing 0.23 percent. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.3 percent.

In Seoul, top tech giant Samsung Electronics moved up 0.1 percent.

SK hynix, which released record earnings ahead of the opening bell, jumped 2.11 percent.

LG Energy Solution climbed 0.78 percent, and Samsung SDI advanced 4.49 percent.

The local currency was quoted at 1,431.7 won against the greenback as of 9:15 a.m., up 6 won from the previous session. (Yonhap)