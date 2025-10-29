SK hynix Inc. said Wednesday its third-quarter operating profit surpassed 10 trillion won ($6.97 billion) on the back of its robust performance in the high bandwidth memory segment, considered a key component for artificial intelligence infrastructure.

Operating profit came to 11.38 trillion won during the July-September period, compared with 7.02 trillion won tallied a year earlier, according to the company's regulatory filing.

It marked the first time for the South Korean chipmaker to post a quarterly operating profit of above 10 trillion won.

Net profit reached 12.59 trillion won in the July-September period, more than doubling from a year earlier. Revenue rose 39.1 percent to 24.44 trillion won over the cited period.

The earnings beat market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 8.84 trillion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.

SK hynix attributed the growth to a rise in global prices of dynamic random access memory and NAND flash, coupled with strong demand for high-end products in the AI server industry.

"SK hynix once again surpassed the previous quarter's record-high performance thanks to increased sales of high value-added products such as 12-high HBM3E and DDR5 for servers," the company said.

"Driven by surging demand for AI servers, shipments of high-capacity DDR5s of 128GB or more have more than doubled from the previous quarter," it added.

SK hynix noted it has "completed discussions with key customers" for the supply of HBM in 2026, implying Nvidia Corp.

"HBM4, which completed development in September and entered mass production, fully meets customer performance requirements and supports industry-leading speeds," the company said.

SK hynix said the shipments of HBM4 will start this year, followed by a full-scale expansion in 2026.

"With the innovation of AI technology, the memory market has shifted to a new paradigm and demand has begun to spread to all product areas," said Kim Woo-hyun, the company's chief financial officer.

According to separate data compiled by Counterpoint Research, SK hynix accounted for 64 percent of the global HBM market in terms of sales in the second quarter.

Micron followed with 21 percent, and Samsung Electronics Co. took up 15 percent. (Yonhap)