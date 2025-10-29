President Lee Jae Myung and US President Donald Trump are set to hold high-stakes summit talks on Wednesday on the occasion of an Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation gathering in the southeastern city of Gyeongju, the presidential office said.

Trump, who is making a state visit to South Korea, is scheduled to arrive from Japan and hold talks with Lee at the Gyeongju Arts Center in the afternoon.

The meeting marks their second in-person summit in about two months, following their first talks at the White House.

A key point of attention is whether the two sides will be able to finalize a framework trade deal reached in July, as Seoul and Washington have offered differing assessments of the ongoing negotiations.

Prior to the talks, Trump will sign a guestbook and attend an official welcome ceremony, which will include a gun salute to mark his state visit.

The presidential office said it plans to present Trump with a specially crafted replica of a gold crown from the Silla Dynasty (57 B.C.-A.D. 935) and award him the Grand Order of Mugungwha, the nation's highest order.

Trump will then tour an exhibition showcasing Silla gold crowns as part of a program to build personal rapport with Lee, before joining a luncheon summit attended by senior officials from both countries, the office said. (Yonhap)