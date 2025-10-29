President Lee Jae Myung and US President Donald Trump are set to hold high-stakes summit talks on Wednesday on the occasion of an Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation gathering in the southeastern city of Gyeongju, the presidential office said.

Trump, who is making a state visit to South Korea, is scheduled to arrive from Japan and hold talks with Lee at the Gyeongju Arts Center in the afternoon.

The meeting marks their second in-person summit in about two months, following their first talks at the White House.

A key point of attention is whether the two sides will be able to finalize a framework trade deal reached in July, as Seoul and Washington have offered differing assessments of the ongoing negotiations.

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung and US President Donald Trump (center) share a laugh while talking to reporters before an Oval Office meeting with Vice President JD Vance at the White House on August 25, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Getty Images)
Prior to the talks, Trump will sign a guestbook and attend an official welcome ceremony, which will include a gun salute to mark his state visit.

The presidential office said it plans to present Trump with a specially crafted replica of a gold crown from the Silla Dynasty (57 B.C.-A.D. 935) and award him the Grand Order of Mugungwha, the nation's highest order.

Trump will then tour an exhibition showcasing Silla gold crowns as part of a program to build personal rapport with Lee, before joining a luncheon summit attended by senior officials from both countries, the office said. (Yonhap)