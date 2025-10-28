GYEONGJU, South Korea -- The presidential office said Tuesday it is considering gifting US President Donald Trump a replica of an ancient gold crown when he visits South Korea this week for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) event.

Trump is scheduled to arrive in South Korea on Wednesday for a two-day state visit, during which he will hold talks with President Lee Jae Myung in Gyeongju on the sidelines of the APEC gathering.

"(We) are considering a specially manufactured gold-plated model as a gift," a presidential official said.

The model is expected to be a replica of an acclaimed gold crown of the Silla kingdom (57 B.C.-A.D. 935), which ruled about two-thirds of the Korean Peninsula at its height, with Gyeongju as its capital.

Lee earlier gifted Trump a model of a turtle ship, a type of Korean traditional warship, when they met for talks in Washington in August. (Yonhap)