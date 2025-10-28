GYEONGJU, North Gyeongsang Province — Inside the green expanse of Gyeongju Expo Grand Park, a futuristic air dome buzzed with energy as Korea’s top companies unveiled their latest technologies at the K-Tech Showcase during the APEC CEO Summit on Tuesday.

Built by local firm Field One, the massive air-supported pavilion stood as the centerpiece of the venue, blending tradition with innovation. Its white, balloon-like walls were adorned with dancheong-inspired colors and patterns — the traditional decorative art found on Korean temples and palaces — giving the dome a distinctly Korean identity.

The air dome’s unique architecture captivated visitors with its flowing, curved silhouette, but what is even more impressive is its speed of construction. According to Field One, the structure was built in just one month, a fraction of the usual three to four months.

The construction firm said it oversaw every stage of the project, from initial design and structural analysis to air-pressure control, lighting and climate systems, using its own proprietary technology. The result, it said, is Korea’s first fully homegrown air-dome architecture system.

Blending Gyeongju’s historic legacy with Korea’s contemporary aesthetics, the dome features an eco-friendly, low-noise and high-efficiency design that consumes over 30 percent less energy than conventional steel-frame structures.

Its portability and ease of reassembly make it adaptable for international exhibitions, performances, sports events, logistics and agricultural facilities — positioning it as a potential new global benchmark for modular architecture, the company explained.

During the APEC CEO Summit, the three-dome structure hosts the K-Tech Showcase, where Korea’s leading conglomerates — Samsung Electronics, Hyundai Motor Group, SK Group and LG Electronics — along with global participants Meta and Ray-Ban, are unveiling their latest innovations.

A space featuring Samsung Electronics’ Micro-LED, Neo QLED 8K, and The Frame displays offered visitors an immersive digital art experience inside the K-Tech Air Dome on Tuesday.

Samsung Electronics also introduced its first tri-fold smartphone, displayed behind a Micro-LED screen that simulated the device’s dual inward-folding mechanism. The company’s booth highlighted the aesthetic interplay between advanced display technology and design.

SK Group’s booth focused on its latest semiconductor innovations, including HBM4, the highly anticipated next-generation AI memory chip.

LG Electronics drew attention with its kinetic media chandelier composed of 28 transparent 77-inch LG Signature OLED T TVs, which opened and closed like the petals of a kinetic sculpture, creating an immersive visual experience.

Hyundai Motor Group presented Boston Dynamics’ four-legged robot, Spot, and showcased its vision for sustainable mobility, emphasizing energy efficiency and eco-friendly innovation.

Meta Korea introduced interactive content combining AI and extended reality technologies.

Touring the exhibition, Samsung Electronics President Lee Won-jin, head of the Global Marketing Office, praised the venue as “well-designed.”

“The space is slightly smaller than I expected, but the booths are all great — I enjoyed them all,” Lee said with a smile, adding, “I liked Samsung’s booth the best.”