Cha Eun-woo to release second EP 'Else' next month; Yugyeom of GOT7 gifts fans with live video clips of his second LP 'Interlunar'

Military service, compulsory for all able-bodied men in Korea, is often a setback for K-pop singers as they face a long absence from the music scene and fans struggle with the sudden silence. Faced with the challenge of staying relevant while out of the public eye, several K-pop idols have found ways to stay active musically even while serving.

Cha Eun-woo of Astro, who enlisted in the military in July as a member of the Army marching band, surprised fans with news that he will be releasing his second mini album "Else" on Nov. 21. The musician recorded all the songs for the album before enlisting, according to Fantagio, so that fans could still get new music during his hiatus.

The forthcoming album is the singer's first musical project since he released his first EP "Entity" in February 2024.

While few details have been announced, the singer teased a snippet of his upcoming music in a trailer released Friday.

The 11-second teaser features flashing text that begins: "Not a mere repetition of famTarscenes but a new variation and transformation. I refuse to be confined by definitions I already know, and instead declare myself toward possibilities beyond my boundary."

The next scene reads: "I break and rewrite for the sake of difference. Though unpredictable to anyone, it feels more authentic, leaving fragments unfinished. This album marks the beginning of revealing the parts of me long unseen."

The tone of the video shifts from emotional to confused to bold and charismatic, revealing different sides of Cha's character and sparking fans' curiosity about the kind of sound he will bring.

Apart from new music, "The First Lady," which stars Cha in his first lead role, will hit theaters Wednesday. Cha plays Yeon-min, a shy boy who finds friendship with three elementary school classmates, as the comedy film follows a group of friends in their 30s who take a trip overseas to relive their youth and confront their insecurities and true selves.

Yugyeom of GOT7, who also enlisted in the military in September as a member of the Army marching band, treated fans to a special gift while away.

On Monday evening, the singer-songwriter thrilled fans with two live video clips of songs from his second full-length album "Interlunar," released in June.

He released the live versions of "Mine (Feat. Kirin)" and "Set Me Free (Feat. Gaeko of Dynamic Duo) — the seventh and eighth tracks on the album.

The live clip was a gift for his fans to express his love and appreciation, according to his agency AOMG. The singer has been releasing live clips of the songs from his second LP since Oct. 6.