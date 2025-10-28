Seo Eunkwang of BTOB will unveil a song from his first solo studio album in advance on Wednesday, according to BTOB Company on Tuesday.

He will prerelease “Last Light” and give fans a taste of the LP that is to be fully unveiled in December. From Dec. 20-27, the singer will host solo standalone shows in Seoul and Busan.

The new album will mark a solo comeback for the artist about 5 1/2 years since his first solo EP, “Forest: Entrance.”

In the meantime, the leader and main vocalist of BTOB went live in Taipei, Taiwan with Lee Minhyuk, Im Hyunsik and Pniel for an encore gig following the band’s six-city fan concert tour in Asia, “3,2,1 Go! Melympic.” Yook Sungjae and Lee Changsub did not join due to scheduling conflicts.