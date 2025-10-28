Girl group Billlie will mark its fourth debut anniversary with a fan meeting in Seoul on Nov. 10, announced agency Mystic Story on Tuesday.

It will host “Homecoming Day with Belllie’ve,” sharing memories with fans and putting on a special performance.

The group of seven is putting together an album as well, which, it said in an interview with a magazine, “will showcase Billlie’s identity and color more clearly.”

Billlie's last full-group effort was its fifth EP, “appendix: Of All We Have Lost,” which was released in October 2024.

Separately, Moon Sua and Siyoon participated as featured musicians in ARrC’s second single “WoW (Way of Winning),” due out on Nov. 3. The two formed Billlie’s first subunit in April and dropped digital single “Snap.”