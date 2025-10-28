Tomorrow X Together’s third album in Japan made a chart-topping debut on Oricon’s Weekly Album Ranking, according to the chart Tuesday.

“Starkissed” claimed the top spot, selling more than 318,000 copies in the first week, a career-high for the group. The album also makes TXT the first international act to have 13th consecutive albums top the weekly chart, extending the record streak the group has held since 2022. It has stayed atop Oricon’s Daily Album Ranking for five days straight.

TXT will tour Japan as part of “Act : Tomorrow” from next month. The tour will bring performances to five domes across the country in Saitama, Nagoya, Fukuoka, Tokyo and Osaka.

Before launching the dome tour, Yeonjun will drop his first solo album “No Labels: Part 01” on Nov. 7.