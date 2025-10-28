Prime Minister Kim Min-seok called Tuesday for hosting an "unrivaled" Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit this week in line with the country's international standing.

Kim made the remark during a Cabinet meeting a day after the gathering of the 21 APEC member economies began in the southeastern city of Gyeongju.

"This summit will be a forum for global economic cooperation and cultural exchange, as well as a moment in history that creates a new framework for the global trade order," the prime minister said.

"I hope the people will come together to create an unrivaled APEC that goes down in history through their mature civic awareness befitting our international standing and their support," he added.

Kim also instructed the government to prepare thoroughly for after APEC, especially by accelerating efforts to promote tourism to regions outside the capital area. (Yonhap)