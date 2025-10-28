South Korea and Japan have been arranging bilateral summit talks between President Lee Jae Myung and Japan's new Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi later this week, a Japanese media report showed Tuesday.

Seoul and Tokyo are seeking to arrange the summit for Thursday, the Japanese newspaper Asahi Shimbun said, noting that the leaders of the two countries both appear to seek to maintain the momentum to improve bilateral ties.

The envisioned meeting comes as Takaichi is expected to arrive in South Korea on Thursday to join the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit set to kick off in the southeastern city of Gyeongju the following day.

The presidential office earlier said consultations are under way to arrange Lee's first summit with Takaichi on the occasion of the APEC gathering.

Lee is also set to hold talks with US President Donald Trump on Wednesday and with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday. (Yonhap)