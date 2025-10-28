Security forces raised their alert to the highest levels in Gyeongju, the host city of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit, deploying riot police, armored vehicles and anti-drone systems to ensure fortress-like security.

Security operations reached a fever pitch in and around the Bomun Tourist Complex, where the summit will be held and many leaders will be staying, as police activated the top Gapho alert across North Gyeongsang Province, home to Gyeongju.

South Korea is hosting the multilateral leader's gathering in the southeastern historic city this week, during which President Lee Jae Myung will host state visits for US President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping and meet with key world leaders.

Trump is set to arrive in South Korea on Wednesday on a two-day visit, following his trips to Malaysia and Japan. Xi will be in Gyeongju from Thursday to Saturday.

Up to 19,000 police officers will be deployed every day across Gyeongju throughout the APEC week, including riot police and special police operation units sealing off the area to strictly control access by unauthorized personnel.

The airspace around the venue has been designated as a no-fly zone, with anti-drone and drone interception systems in place to guard against potential aerial threats.

Helicopters and the Army's armored vehicles are also on standby around leaders' lodgings and the Gyeongju Hwabaek International Convention Center, the summit's main venue.

A full security checkpoint is installed at the entrance to HICO, with access tightly controlled in a manner normally seen at airports.

Streets and sidewalks in the Bomun area have been cordoned off with rows of barriers and checkpoints.

Motorcycles and patrol cars will escort diplomatic vehicles along the streets, with several roads within the complex completely closed to traffic and detours being set up.

Authorities have designated major tourist spots, such as the Hwangridan and Daereungwon areas as special security zones to ramp up patrols.

Police are on high alert as some civic groups plan political rallies near the APEC site this week. The National Police Agency said it has received 17 advance notifications of planned demonstrations around the area. (Yonhap)