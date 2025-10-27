Moon Bo-gyeong drove in five runs with a home run and a double, while teammate Park Dong-won chipped in with a homer and a double of his own for four RBIs, as the LG Twins hammered the Hanwha Eagles 13-5 on Monday to take a commanding 2-0 lead in the Korean Series.

Park's two-run double keyed a five-run second inning that erased a 4-0 deficit at Jamsil Baseball Stadium in Seoul, and his two-run shot in the next inning opened up a 7-4 lead.

Moon's bases-clearing double in the bottom fourth put the game further out of the Eagles' reach, and the slugger landed the knockout punch with a two-run homer in the eighth before a full house of 23,750 fans.

Bats for both teams caught fire early on this chilly autumn night, but only the Twins stayed hot throughout the night. The Eagles scored four runs on five hits in the first inning but had just one more hit over the next eight innings.

The Eagles didn't help themselves by issuing five free passes, a day after walking six batters.

The best-of-seven Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) championship series will now shift to the Eagles' home in Daejeon, some 140 kilometers south of Seoul. Daejeon Hanwha Life Ballpark will host Games 3 and 4 on Wednesday and Thursday, and also Game 5 on Friday if necessary.

If the series goes beyond the fifth game, the Twins will host the final two games back at Jamsil on Sunday and next Monday.

A team has fallen behind 2-0 in the Korean Series on 21 previous occasions, and only the 2007 SK Wyverns and the 2013 Samsung Lions have climbed out of that hole to win the title. (Yonhap)