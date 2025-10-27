Seoul Metropolitan Ballet closes season with double bill 'Hans van Manen & Hue Young-soon'

Three generations of Korean ballet dancers will share the stage this week — not as fellow dancers, but as choreographer, stager and performer. Together, Hue Young-soon, Kim Ji-young and Kang Hyo-jung embody Korea’s evolving presence on the world’s ballet stages, from its early pioneers to its contemporary stars.

The three stars come together for Seoul Metropolitan Ballet’s season finale “Hans van Manen & Hue Young-soon” at Sejong Center’s M Theater, from Oct. 30 to Nov. 2. The double bill pairs Dutch master van Manen’s “Kammerballet” with Hue’s “Under the Trees’ Voices.”

Pioneering ballerina returns as contemporary choreographer

Looking to make her mark overseas, first-generation Korean dancer Hue left for Monaco’s Ballet Academy in 1980 while still a student at Sunhwa Arts School, alongside Kim In-hee and Julia H. Moon. The latter would go on to lead the Universal Ballet, a major ballet company in Korea.

Hue stayed in Europe, drawn to the world of contemporary ballet. After joining Frankfurt Ballet in 1984, she became a soloist at Zurich and Basel Ballets before performing as a principal dancer and ballet master with the Dusseldorf Ballet. She is now the rehearsal director at Dresden Semperoper Ballet.

“Back then, there were so few of us,” Hue recalled in a group interview last week. “Aside from myself, the only other Korean dancer in Europe was Kang Sue-jin, who joined Stuttgart Ballet a couple of years after me. It was a lonely time.”

She added, “Now, it fills me with pride to see so many Korean dancers thriving in companies around the world.”

Having worked with contemporary choreographers such as Mats Ek, William Forsythe and Uwe Scholz, Hue began choreographing in 2001 in Dusseldorf and has since created more than 50 works for major ballet companies.

“Under the Trees’ Voices,” a lyrical piece set to the late Italian composer Ezio Bosso’s music, will make its Korean premiere after debuting with Ballet Augsburg last year.

“I wanted to honor Bosso, whose music inspired me deeply. I’ve reworked parts of it to reflect the SMB dancers’ individuality and energy," said Hue. “Every time I come home to choreograph, my heart races faster. I want to give the audience (in Korea) something more meaningful.”

Star dancer joins as stager

Representing the second generation is Kim, 47, a former principal dancer with Dutch National Ballet. Kim still performs, but has also transitioned into the new role of stager for van Manen’s “Kammerballet.”

Kim joined the Korean National Ballet at 19, quickly rising to principal dancer and becoming one of the key figures in what many call the renaissance of Korean ballet. From 2002 to 2009, she danced as principal at DNB before returning to KNB.

“Many of us in the 1990s went abroad to study. That exposure broadened our perspectives and helped us see Korean ballet more objectively. The passion and skill of Korean dancers have truly driven the art form’s growth,” said Kim.

Kim, who danced in several van Manen works during her Dutch tenure, performed “Kammerballet” in 2007 and now passes the work on to a new generation of dancers in Korea.

“It’s often difficult to sustain the legacy of licensed productions beyond a single run,” Kim said. “That’s why this opportunity feels especially meaningful. It allows us to continue the lineage of the work and keep its spirit alive.”

Third-generation star's contemporary debut

The youngest of the trio, Kang represents the third wave of Korean dancers making their mark overseas. A principal with Dresden Semperoper Ballet, she joins SMB as a guest artist for “Under the Trees’ Voices.”

Joining Stuttgart Ballet in 2004, Kang rose to the position of principal in 2011, becoming the second Korean to do so after Kang Sue-jin. After a decade in Stuttgart, she joined Vienna State Ballet in 2021, and this season, she returns to Germany to begin a new chapter with Dresden’s Semperoper Ballet while pursuing graduate studies at the Palucca University of Dance.

“I’ve always loved learning new things,” Kang said. “Leaving Stuttgart was a risk, but I wanted to challenge myself again. Vienna gave me fresh perspectives, and now I’m back in Germany with renewed purpose.”

Kang will perform the role of Alba Parietti, a central figure who inspired Bosso, in her first contemporary ballet performance in Korea.

“Classical ballet has its structure and discipline,” she said, “but contemporary ballet allows for more human, expressive movement. Balancing both gives me energy and depth as a dancer.”