South Korean memory chip maker SK hynix announced Monday that it has unveiled its next-generation NAND storage product strategy at the 2025 Open Compute Project Global Summit in the US, amid growing demand for large-volume data processing in the AI inference market.

At the forum held in San Jose, California, from Oct. 13-16, the chipmaker introduced the "AIN (AI-NAND) Family" lineup of solution products to fulfill customer needs, optimized for AI processing.

"Through OCP Global Summit and HBF Night, we were able to showcase SK hynix’s present and future as a global AI memory solution provider, thriving in a rapidly evolving AI market,” said Ahn Hyun, president and chief development officer. “In the next generation NAND storage market, SK hynix will collaborate closely with customers and partners to become a key player.”

The AIN Family consists of NAND solution products optimized for performance, bandwidth and density, designed to enhance data processing speed and storage capacity, SK hynix said.

AIN P (performance) solution can efficiently process large volume data generated under large-scale AI inference workloads. The memory chip giant said it plans to release samples of NAND and controllers with new structures by the end of 2026.

AIN D (Density) solution targets high-density problems, enabling customers to cost-effectively store large amounts of data with low power consumption. The company said it targets to increase density to the petabyte (PB) level from the terabyte (TB) level of current QLC-based SSDs, and aims for a mid-end storage solution that implements both the speed of SSD and the cost efficiency of HDD.

For the AIN B for bandwidth solution, the chipmaker said it has been researching the NAND solution from an early stage to address the memory capacity gap driven by the expansion of AI inference and scaling up of large language models.

AIN B leverages high-bandwidth flash technology, which vertically stacks multiple NAND flash chips, similar to how HBM stacks DRAM dies. The company said it is reviewing various strategies for AIN B application, such as placing it together with HBM to enhance the overall system capacity.

At the event, SK hynix also hosted "HBF Night" with Sandisk on Oct. 14. The two signed an agreement for HBF standardization in August to expand the technology ecosystem.