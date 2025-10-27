Boy band promises to return with 'incredible new album'

Walking side by side with fans and connecting with them up close, Enhypen wrapped up its "Enhypen World Tour 'Walk The Line': Final" at the KSPO Dome in Songpa-gu, southern Seoul, on Sunday, bringing warmth and energy to the frosty nights over a three-day run.

Over three days, an estimated 30,000 Engenes — the group's official fandom — filled the venue, while fans from 90 countries, including Japan, the US, Thailand and the UK, tuned in online to watch the three-hour concert, according to Belift Lab.

The finale in Seoul dazzled fans with a refreshed set list and live band, with over 25 songs dating back to the band's debut. Subunit and solo performances added extra excitement and variety to the show.

"We had the opportunity to perform in stadiums across the globe, see Engenes from around the world through the 'Walk The Line' tour and created so many wonderful memories to cherish. From the very first moment of the show, it was a joy to share the stage together with our fans," the group said, looking back on its global journey.

The seven bandmates expressed the hope that fans could set aside their worries for a while and draw strength for the days ahead from their music.

"We are deeply touched and grateful to all the fans who have shared this journey with the seven of us. We hope you will continue to support us with pride, and we will promise to return with an incredible new album," the group said. Enhypen, however, did not provide further details on the album, including the release date.

The group last released its sixth mini album, titled "Desire: Unleash," in June, hitting the 2 million milestone in albums sold for a third time, following fifth EP "Orange Blood" and second full-length album "Romance: Untold."

Embodying Enhypen's commitment to blazing new paths with fans, its recent world tour kicked off at the Goyang Sports Complex in Gyeonggi Province in October last year, marking the group's first stadium show in Korea.

The tour spanned 32 shows in 19 cities, drawing more than 670,000 global fans and marking the group's largest world tour to date, with most stops sold out, according to the agency. It also noted that Enhypen became one of the fastest foreign acts to perform at stadiums across Japan — just four years and seven months since the group's debut.

During the tour, Enhypen also made history by performing on Coachella's Sahara Stage in April, becoming the fastest K-pop boy band to do so.