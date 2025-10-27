Illit is poised to return Nov. 24 with its first single, “Not Cute Anymore,” Belift Lab announced Monday.

The upcoming effort is to come about five months since the group's third EP, “Bomb,” which earned the quintet first place on two TV music chart shows with lead single “Do the Dance.” The five-track mini album sold more than 400,000 copies in the first week, a career-best for the girl group. It made the Billboard 200 chart at No. 171, following the previous two mini albums that ranked No. 93 and No. 94, respectively.

As its name suggests, the single will show a new side of the group, whose perspective has evolved through its three EPs.

Before dropping the new album, the group will greet fans in Seoul on Nov. 8 and 9, in the final stop of its fan concert tour under the banner of “Glitter Day.”